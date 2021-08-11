Four killed in dangerous 48 hours in Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- From Dinwiddie to northern Henrico, bullets and bloodshed hit heavy Monday night with five people shot in Metro Richmond over a six-and-a-half-hour span.

The string of violence continued Tuesday on Richmond's Southside on Holly Springs Avenue in broad daylight. Crime Insider sources confirm a man sitting in a car was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital where he died.

Tuesday's homicide comes on the heels of an earlier homicide in Richmond's Eighth District.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, 21-year-old Isaac Rodriguez was shot multiple times. Sources said that his body was found near trailer B-25 off Richmond Highway.

Around the time that Rodriguez was fatally shot, a woman 40 miles south in Dinwiddie County was shot in the head as she drove past a McDonald's on Route 1. The woman was grazed with a bullet and tried to stop the bleeding at an Exxon station before she drove and parked her car at a friend's house nearby.

"With our local partners, we are focusing on information sharing, intelligence sharing and making sure we are all closely connected,” said Acting Eastern District Attorney Raj Parekh, who spoke with us about the recent spike in violence. “That's federal, state and local."

Parekh talked about how federal agencies would help with extra resources if called upon.

"There have been strike forces developed both in market cities and source cities to make sure we bring a whole government approach to addressing and tackling the gun epidemic," said Parekh.