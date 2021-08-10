Woman shot in head while driving in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A woman in Dinwiddie County was shot while she was driving on Monday night.

A woman said she was driving by McDonald's on Route 1 in Dinwiddie County when she said she heard a pop. The pop that the woman heard was a bullet coming through the windshield of her car.

Deputies said that the woman suffered a graze wound to her forehead. After being shot, she drove herself about a quarter-mile away to an Exxon gas station where she went inside.

Upon entering, entered the bathroom to inspect her wound and then drove her car to a friend's house close by. She left her vehicle parked at this friend's house and was picked up by the ambulance authority to be transported to the hospital to be treated for her wounds.

Officials say that the woman's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.