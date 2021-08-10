Watch
Richmond Police investigate fatal shooting at mobile home park

On Monday night, police were investigating reported shootings in Richmond, Henrico County and Dinwiddie County.
Posted at 11:31 PM, Aug 09, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Richmond's south side on Monday night Crime Insider Sources told our Jon Burkett.

Sources say around 9:23 p.m. Richmond Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Richmond highway.

Officers arrived to Ford's Mobile Home Park to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound according to C.I. Sources.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

