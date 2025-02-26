Former Virginia correctional officer found guilty of assaulting inmate

RICHMOND, Va. — A former Greensville Correctional Officer has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery against an inmate. Branden Joyner received a sentence of six months in jail, with all but five days suspended, according to court records.

The Virginia Department of Corrections reported that Joyner's arrest occurred on November 1, following a use of force incident that resulted in an inmate requiring medical treatment outside the facility.

Joyner was one of three officers arrested for allegedly assaulting inmates during that month.

CBS 6 has conducted a series of investigative reports into issues at the Virginia prison, including severe staffing shortages, injured officers, and concerns over inmate deaths, overdoses, and injuries.

"The VDOC has zero tolerance for abuse or excessive force of any kind. All claims of abuse are investigated, and disciplinary action is taken when those claims are substantiated," a VDOC spokesperson said.

