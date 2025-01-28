Virginia correctional officers arrested at Greensville Correctional Center

JARRATT, Va. — Three correctional officers have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents of reported violence at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) confirmed the arrests, stating the first incident occurred on Nov. 1, 2024.

An officer was taken into custody by the department's Office of Law Enforcement Services following a use of force that resulted in an inmate requiring hospitalization for treatment of injuries. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The officer, who had been hired in November 2022, was scheduled for a hearing, which has now been postponed to Feb. 25.

In the second reported incident, which took place on Nov. 21, another inmate was injured and needed medical care outside the facility.

Two more officers were arrested for their alleged roles in this case.

CBS 6 has conducted a series of investigative reports into issues at the Virginia prison, including severe staffing shortages, injured officers, and concerns over inmate deaths, overdoses, and injuries.

Three inmates stabbed at Greensville Correctional, source tells Laura French

"The VDOC has zero tolerance for abuse or excessive force of any kind. All claims of abuse are investigated, and disciplinary action is taken when those claims are substantiated," a VDOC spokesperson said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.