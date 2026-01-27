Flying Squirrels' opening night ticket lottery signups now open: How to sign up

RICHMOND, Va. — The ticket lottery for the Flying Squirrels' Opening Night at CarMax Park on Tuesday, April 7 is now open.

A news release from the Flying Squirrels says high demand for season tickets prompted the team to add a ticket lottery for Opening Night.

"The incredible demand from fans wanting to attend the inaugural game at CarMax Park necessitated that we think differently about the process for getting tickets to this historic event," Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "The ticket lottery concept has been successfully implemented by others in the entertainment industry, and we're excited about giving fans the opportunity to be part of it. Because there will be a limited amount of tickets available through the lottery for Opening Night, we intend to make each game of the inaugural series at CarMax Park a special event much like we did for the farewell series at The Diamond last season."

The Opening Night ticket lottery closes on Friday, Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Selected entrants will be notified by email the week of March 2 and will have the opportunity to purchase up to 4 Opening Night tickets.

Tickets for Flying Squirrels games at CarMax Park start at $10 each. Remaining games will go on sale Saturday, March 7.

"It has been a priority of ours to keep Flying Squirrels games an affordable entertainment option for families in Richmond and throughout Central Virginia," Oppermann said. " The majority of tickets available for fans to purchase on an individual-game basis are priced at or below day-of-game pricing at The Diamond."

Click here to enter the Opening Night ticket lottery.

