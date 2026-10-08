Florida woman charged in 'elaborate fraud scheme' that resulted in Hanover business losing over $856K

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Florida woman is facing felony charges in Hanover County in connection to a fraud scheme that resulted in a business losing more than $856,000, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

On Aug. 7, 2025, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office received a report of bank fraud involving a local business that fell victim to a scheme, according to a news release.

The investigation revealed that the business's computer had been compromised by malware in July 2025, the sheriff's office said. In August, a person posing as a representative of the business's bank contacted an employee, saying there had been several fraudulent transactions detected on the company's account.

"During the conversation, the suspect deceived the employee into providing multiple two-factor authentication security codes, which were subsequently used to authorize several fraudulent wire transfers," the sheriff's office said. "Investigators determined that the suspect already possessed the business's banking credentials, including account login information and passwords, despite the victim never knowingly providing that information."

The bank was able to identify several of the transactions as fraud and return a large portion of the stolen money. The business's financial loss was reduced from $856,000 to $330,000.

Investigators traced one of the wire transfers to an individual in Davie, Florida, in May 2026.

Hanover Sheriff's Department investigators, with help from the Davie Police Department, were able to identify Melissa Joy Cuffe, 41, of Davie, Florida, as a recipient of the funds.

The sheriff's office said that during an interview with Davie police, Cuffe made statements that implicated herself in criminal activity.

On Sept. 17, 2026, Cuffe was extradited from Florida to Hanover County and is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Cuffe is charged with two felonies: conspiracy to receive stolen goods and receiving stolen goods.

Cuffe's preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

"This case is a testament to the dedication, persistence, and outstanding investigative work of the men and women of the Hanover County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Gregory W. Six. "These criminals deliberately targeted a local business and stole an extraordinary amount of money. Our investigators spent more than a year investigating, tracking financial transactions, and working with our law enforcement partners to bring one of those responsible back to Hanover to face justice. I want to make it very clear that just because someone lives outside of our jurisdiction, or even our state, does not mean they are beyond our reach. We will continue pursuing those who prey upon our citizens and businesses, no matter how long it takes."

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a computer fraud, contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

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