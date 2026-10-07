Retired officer weighs in after Henrico pulls plug on Flock license plate readers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — Henrico County is ending its contract with Flock Safety, pulling the plug on more than 100 automated license plate reader cameras used by police to investigate crime.

County leaders say the decision comes amid concerns about data collection, access and privacy.

“We believe the time is now,” Fairfield District Supervisor and Henrico County Board of Supervisors Chair Roscoe Cooper said. “When you talk about data collection, data access, and privacy these are concerns we have.”

Supervisor Misty Roundtree also voiced support for the move via Instagram saying, “I 100 percent feel this is the right decision for the county.”

The Board of Supervisors said the decision to terminate the contract followed several conversations with community members, police, experts and among board members themselves.

But Miles Turner, a retired police officer who spent nearly four decades in law enforcement in Central Virginia and Caroline County, believes losing the cameras could come at a cost.

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“In the long run, it’s going to hurt more than it’s going to help,” Turner said.

Turner used Flock cameras while working in Caroline County and said the technology gave law enforcement information in real time.

“Every time a stolen or wanted vehicle goes past one of those cameras, the radio room for that jurisdiction gets notified instantly,” Turner said.

Henrico has 116 automated license plate readers, along with six mobile units. Turner said the technology can help investigators with more than stolen vehicles. He said license plate readers can also assist with investigations involving robberies, homicides and sexual assaults.

Without the cameras, Turner said some investigations could become more difficult.

“It’s going to make things trickier,” he said. “It’s going to take a little longer to get the bad guy occasionally.”

Still, Turner acknowledged concerns surrounding privacy and potential misuse of the technology.

Henrico leaders said they have confidence the county’s police department has used the data responsibly, but they remain concerned about the potential for misuse.

Earlier this summer, Henrico revoked the Fire Marshal’s Office’s access to the technology to comply with state law.

The decision also comes after a Chesterfield County Police Department employee was arrested last week for allegedly misusing that county’s system.

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“If we have law enforcement professionals, whether it’s a sworn or a non-sworn employee, they’re misusing the data, that’s a problem,” Turner said.

Henrico police plan to cut ties with Flock within seven days.

The county’s current contract with Flock had been set to run through November 2027, but county officials said Henrico will not have to pay a penalty for ending it early. Flock will be required to remove its devices within two weeks.

Board leaders said the county remains committed to supporting police and ensuring officers have the tools they need to solve and prevent crime. The county will now evaluate other technology options to support police operations.

“There just have to be safeguards tight enough so that people cannot misuse it,” Turner said.



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