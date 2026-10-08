Manchester High School celebrates culture, connection during Hispanic Heritage Month

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — For one day, the halls of Manchester High School became a celebration of countries, cultures and community.

Students shared traditional dances, music, food and personal stories representing nations across Latin America as the school marked Hispanic Heritage Month. But educators say the event was about much more than a cultural celebration. It was an opportunity for students to feel seen, valued and connected.

"We have students that are learning Spanish as a second language, and some heritage speakers also that are reinforcing their language skills, but it is so important to connect in our community," said Alexis Booher, the school's Spanish Immersion Coordinator.

That sense of connection was evident throughout the school as students proudly showcased their backgrounds while classmates explored traditions from countries including Colombia, Venezuela and Bolivia. The event reflected the growing diversity of Chesterfield County and highlighted how schools can bring people together through learning and understanding.

For senior Kennedy Williams, the Spanish Immersion Program has helped shape ambitions that stretch far beyond the classroom.

"I want to be a polyglot and learn different languages so when I travel the world I can speak to those people," Williams said. "One of the best ways to learn a language is through immersing yourself through those languages."

Programs like Manchester's Spanish Immersion curriculum allow students to learn academic subjects in Spanish, building language proficiency while also developing cultural awareness and global perspectives. Educators say those experiences help prepare students to succeed in an increasingly connected world.

The celebration comes as Chesterfield County's Hispanic and Latino population continues to grow.

"Our student population is growing. Our Latino population is growing. I think now we're up to 22% Latino students in our community in Chesterfield County," Alexis Booher said.

For students like junior Sophia Pimienta, the event offered a meaningful chance to share a part of herself with classmates.

"I feel so proud to show something of my (Columbian) culture," Pimienta said. "I feel amazing."

School leaders say moments like these help break down barriers by encouraging students to learn from one another and celebrate both their similarities and differences. Although many of the represented countries share a common language, each contributes unique traditions, foods, music and customs that enrich the broader school community.

The event also highlights a positive solution to a challenge many schools face: creating environments where every student feels a sense of belonging. Through cultural celebrations and language immersion programs, Manchester High School is helping students build understanding across cultures while strengthening community ties.

As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, school leaders encourage students and families to learn more about the traditions, histories and contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities and to celebrate the diversity that makes Chesterfield County stronger.

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