Fire crews go door-to-door after 5 deaths spark safety concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire crews are going door-to-door in neighborhoods across Richmond to educate residents about fire safety after a deadly surge in house fires that killed five people in just three weeks.

The most recent fatal fire occurred on Schutte Avenue, where black char now covers the door of a home where one person died. The tragedy led fire officials to go door to door in a community outreach effort in the Forest View neighborhood to talk with families about fire safety.

"Having smoke alarms makes a worldly difference," Richmond Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said.

Fire on Schutte Avenue

Firefighters canvassed the neighborhood and knocked on doors to ask residents about their smoke detectors and share crucial safety information. The department's goal is ambitious: complete 10,000 door knocks by the end of the month to educate people on fire safety and prevent more deaths.

During the door-to-door visits, Reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with neighbors who expressed appreciation for the fire crews' educational efforts. One woman said the recent fire just doors down from her home was a wake-up call to get a smoke alarm installed.

The fire safety push comes as the Richmond area battles multiple blazes and witnesses others. In Chesterfield, flames trapped dozens of people at an apartment complex early Thursday morning, sending one person to the hospital and displacing 44 residents, according to Chesterfield Fire EMS Chief Edward Senter.

"Somebody knocked on our door as we were getting out, and he was like, 'Get out! Fire, fire, fire.' And all the ambulances and fire trucks showed up," said Bobbi Williams, whose apartment caught fire.

WATCH: Elderly couple killed in Chesterfield house fire on New Year's Eve

Elderly couple killed in Chesterfield house fire on New Year's Eve

The cause of the Chesterfield apartment fire remains under investigation. Earlier this week, Jones spoke with a woman who rescued her neighbor on Darlene Street on Tuesday night when the neighbor became trapped on her porch by a fire in the front of the home. That fire's cause is also under investigation.

Segal emphasized key safety measures residents should take to protect their homes. He stressed maintaining proper distance from heat sources and potential ignition points.

"Have the distance from heaters, and other sources of ignition," Segal said. "What we really mean by that is combustibles, that means curtains, sofas, anything that can catch on fire, making sure you have that 3 feet. As well as making sure that your electrical wiring, for example, is not coiled up and you're not using frayed electrical wiring."

Fire officials stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms in every home. The Richmond Fire Department will install smoke alarms for free for residents who need them.

WATCH: Family of boy, grandmother killed in Richmond house fire releases statement

Family of boy, grandmother killed in Richmond house fire releases statement

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.