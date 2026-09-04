Driver killed in fiery I-64 crash shutting down lanes in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. —A tractor-trailer driver was killed early Friday after a fiery crash on Interstate 64 in New Kent County that shut down westbound lanes for hours at the start of Labor Day weekend travel, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on westbound I-64 near the 220-mile marker, according to police.

"A preliminary investigation indicates a commercial car hauler traveling westbound struck a concrete median barrier," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The impact caused the cab to straddle the barrier and overturn before catching fire. The trailer, which was carrying vehicles, remained upright."

Virginia State Police Tractor-trailer driver killed in fiery crash on I-64 in New Kent County

The driver, who was the only person in the tractor-trailer, died at the scene.

Authorities said they are working to positively identify the driver and notify next of kin.

The crash sparked a large cleanup and repair operation.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials said all westbound lanes near mile marker 219.7 remained closed Friday morning as crews repaired damage caused by the fire.

Virginia State Police Tractor-trailer driver killed in fiery crash on I-64 in New Kent County

"Due to the nature of the necessary repairs, drivers should expect all lanes of I-64 west to remain closed for several more hours this morning," a VDOT spokesperson said.

Traffic delays also affected eastbound I-64 nearby, where the right lane near mile marker 217 at Courthouse Road was closed because of a separate tractor-trailer crash. Those lanes have since reopened.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.



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