Multiple arrests after fights break out at Chesterfield County Fair, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple people were arrested after police said several fights broke out at the Chesterfield County Fair Saturday night.

Officers were called to the fairgrounds at 10300 Courthouse Road around 8:30 p.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Police.

The fights happened inside and outside of the fairgrounds, according to officers.

When police arrived, officers used pepper spray to break up the crowds. Police said some injuries were reported from the pepper spray.

The fair closed early at 10 p.m. because of the incident.

The Chesterfield County Fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 31 with hours Monday through Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

