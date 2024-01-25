Motorcycle accident in Chesterfield County leaves one man dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding struck a car head-on in Chesterfield County, police say.

Just after 3 p.m Wednesday, police say the victim was riding a 2003 Honda CBR motorcycle near the intersection of Hicks Road and Cardiff Lane in Chesterfield.

The motorcyclist hit a car stopped in traffic, went into another lane, and ended up hitting another car head-on.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation into this accident is ongoing. If you have any information, police ask you to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

