What Chesterfield County Fair is requiring for minors after fights forced early closure last year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Fair is implementing strict new safety measures this year after fights and arrests forced the event to close early in 2024.

Starting Friday, anyone under 18 will need an adult chaperone who is at least 21 years old to enter the fairgrounds. Each adult can supervise a maximum of four children, and IDs will be checked at the gate.

"We want everybody to feel this is a safe environment," said Brenda White Vaughn, general manager of the fair. "We are doing everything humanly possible to make this a safe and secure and family oriented fair."

The new chaperone requirement is the most significant change among several enhanced security measures. The fair will continue bag checks and metal detectors, and police presence will be increased with mounted patrols along the street and officers securing the perimeter.

These changes come in response to last year's incidents, when fights broke out on the fairgrounds and in the parking lot, leading to arrests and people being treated for pepper spray exposure. The violence forced organizers to close the fair early.

"It's heartbreaking," Vaughn said. "When you work so hard, thinking everything is great, it's going great, and then you have these, you know, handful of people that come in just wanting to ruin everybody's fun."

Organizers say the new rules are designed to put more accountability on adults to ensure children are properly supervised.

"Be responsible. You know, don't, don't come with the intent of causing a problem," Vaughn said. "If all you're doing, doing is coming to cause a problem. Then, sorry to say, please stay home."

Despite the focus on security, fair organizers are emphasizing the positive aspects of this year's event. The fair will feature traditional attractions like pig races alongside new additions including axe throwing, science shows, and the "Quack Pack" duck exhibit.

"You got to have pig races in the fair, you have to," Vaughn said.

As the rides are assembled and lights are tested, organizers hope the excitement and nostalgia of the fair will overshadow last year's negative incidents.

"No matter how many years you've been here, and I've been here a long time now, it's just, it's like a little kid, you get excited," Vaughn said.

The Chesterfield County Fair opens Friday at 5 p.m. and will run daily through the following Saturday.

