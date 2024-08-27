Chesterfield County Fair leaders respond after weekend fights lead to arrests

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Fair general manager Brenda White Vaughn said she was frustrated with the fights and subsequent arrests at the fair on Saturday night.

"We work year-round, working on security issues and safety issues. We work with the police, we work with fire, we work with EMS, the county. I work outside with local or federal governments and institutions to get information about how to keep this fair safe, and that's what we pride ourselves on," she said.

Video sent to CBS 6 showed a crowd, people yelling and what appeared to be officers arresting people involved in what they say were multiple large fights that broke out from the fairgrounds to the nearby parking lot.

Two teenagers were charged with assault, and two men are now facing charges for having a firearm near the neighboring schools. A dozen people were treated for pepper spray exposure.

Fighting leads to multiple arrests at Chesterfield County Fair

Vaughn said safety measures are in place to help maintain an atmosphere of fun at the fair.

She said even though you might not be able to see them, new security cameras are up and running.

"Even those who cause disruption, guess what? Smile. You're on candid camera," he said.

There is a clear bag policy that is being strictly enforced at the fair and anything larger than a fanny pack is not allowed inside.



