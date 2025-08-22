Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crime Insider: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in North Chesterfield on Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened along Meadowdale Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Police have not named any suspects or announced any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

