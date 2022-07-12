Richmond Police officer charged in April crash that killed 2 teens

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police Officer Richard D. Johnson was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to an April crash that killed two teenagers in South Richmond.

Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, was killed on April 7, 2022, when Officer Johnson's cruiser collided with Ruffin's car at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads.

Ruffin's girlfriend, 19-year-old Tracey Williams, was in the car too. She later died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The death of the two teens drew an emotional reaction from the community and those who knew them. Dozens gathered for a vigil for Jeremiah in April at the intersection where the crash happened. He was remembered as someone with a big heart who was very giving and was active in his church, his family said. A vigil was also held for Williams at the same intersection.

Family members also were vocal throughout the investigation, calling for transparency and to see any dashcam or body cam related to the crash.

Richmond Police conducted an investigation into the crash, which concluded in May. At the end of their investigation, they decided to turn the full investigation over to the Commonwealth Attorney for review and next steps.

At a press conference at the end of April, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said "we will not speak on it" when asked if his office had been able to determine if proper protocol was followed in an officer-involved crash that killed two teenagers in South Richmond.

Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit asked Smith if he had been able to watch the video recorded from the officers' body-worn camera.

"Next question please," the chief responded. "That's my answer. It's going to be the same answer."

Smith said the officers were headed to a code one burglary in progress call. He said they had been authorized to run blue lights and a siren. It was unclear whether the officers had their lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash.

A special grand jury met on Monday and returned a "True Bill" on four indictments against Officer Johnson, according to Richmond Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin.

Johnson was is charged with the following:

One felony indictment is for the involuntary manslaughter of Mr. Jeremiah Ruffin

One felony indictment is for the involuntary manslaughter of Ms. Tracey Williams

One misdemeanor indictment is for failure to yield right of way

One misdemeanor indictment is for reckless driving

Johnson will be arraigned at a future date in Richmond Circuit Court.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.