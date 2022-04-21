Teenage driver succumbs to injuries from crash involving RPD vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. -- An 18-year-old man who was believed to be the driver of a car that collided with a Richmond Police car on April 7 has died from injuries sustained from the crash.

Jeremiah Ruffin died from his injuries on Wednesday. The crash also resulted in the death of 19-year-old Tracey Williams.

The investigation determined that Ruffin and Williams were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Both were ejected from the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The two RPD officers who were in their car suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to both families affected by this tragedy,” said Chief Gerald Smith.

The collision is under investigation by the RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress by calling 804-646-0280.