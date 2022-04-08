Police ID woman killed, man critically injured in crash involving Richmond officers

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have released the name of the woman killed and the man critically injured after a crash involving a Richmond Police vehicle Thursday night.

Two officers were on their way to a burglary call on Clarkson Road when the officers' vehicle and a Buick sedan collided at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads just after 10:40 p.m., according to officials with Richmond Police.

WTVR A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a crash involving Richmond Police Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Officials said 19-year-old Tracey Williams, who was the passenger in the Buick, was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Eighteen-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin, who was driving the Buick, was also ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. He remained hospitalized in serious condition Friday, officials said.

Police said Friday that neither were wearing seat belts.

Officer Richard Johnson and Officer Daquan Walker suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, and were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

RPD Chief gives update on fatal crash involving officers

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said Officer Johnson was driving. One of the officers has a traumatic brain injury.

The officers were responding to a "Code 1 Burglary in Progress," which Smith said gives them authorization to use blue lights and sirens. Both vehicles reportedly entered the intersection before colliding.

Smith said they do not believe the Buick had any connection to the burglary.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released the following statement about the crash:

“It was heart-wrenching to learn last night that a family has lost a loved one while another life hangs in the balance. We ask that Richmonders keep the families of those involved in this deadly accident in their thoughts and prayers, as well as the two officers who were injured.”





The crash is under investigation by the RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision can contact Detective W. Kress by calling 804-646-0280.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.