Vigil remembers Jeremiah Ruffin, teen killed in wreck with Richmond officers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A vigil was held Sunday evening for the 18-year-old man who died after the car he was driving collided with a Richmond Police cruiser on April 7.

Jeremiah Ruffin died from his injuries last Wednesday. The crash also resulted in the death of 19-year-old Tracey Williams.

Dozens of people gathered for the vigil, which was held at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads where the wreck happened.

WTVR Jeremiah Ruffin Vigil

Ruffin was remembered as someone with a big heart who was very giving and was active in his church, his family said.

The Huguenot High School gradate had plans for college, according to his family.

WTVR A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a crash involving Richmond Police Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Chief: Probe into fatal officer-involved crash in 'final stages'

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said late Friday that the investigation into the fatal crash was in its final states.

The "full investigation" will be turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for "review and next steps" once it was completed, Smith said.

"We are saddened by the loss of life and will continue to do what we can as an agency to support these grieving families," Smith said.

The wreck happened when officers were on their way to a burglary call happening on Clarkson Road, according to Richmond Police. The officers' cruiser and a Buick sedan collided at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood Roads, officials said.

Ruffin and William were ejected from the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The two RPD officers who were in their car had injuries that were not considered life-threatening injuries.

Family members have called for transparency in the investigation and asked to see any dashcam or body cam related to the crash.

If you would like to help Ruffin's family with medical bills and funeral expenses, a GoFundMe has been established by his family.

The collision is under investigation by the RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress by calling 804-646-0280.