Investigation into crash involving Richmond Police that killed 2 teens complete

Posted at 8:13 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 20:13:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police shared that their investigation into a fatal crash involving two Richmond Police officers that killed two teenagers is complete.

The crash, which happened in early April, killed 19-year-old Tracey Williams and 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin.

RPD said they will now turn the full investigation over to the Commonwealth Attorney for review and next steps.

Today, May 4, 2022, the Richmond Police Department turned the investigation over to the Commonwealth Attorney to proceed with further action. While we do not know how the Commonwealth will proceed at this time, we believe they will go where the investigation leads as well.

Both families have been made aware that the investigation is now in the hands of the Commonwealth.

Richmond Police Department will continue to support the families as they continue to navigate this arduous process while also dealing with the loss of their loved ones.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

