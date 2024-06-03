Victims identified by police in fatal six vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police have now identified the victims in a deadly crashthat involved 6 vehicles in Dinwiddie County Friday.

According to investigators, a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer, driven by Michael Earl Collins, a 38-year-old from Chicago, didn't slow for traffic and rear ended five other vehicles.

Those vehicles included:



2002 Ford Econoline Van- driven by Jon Brandon Edwards (48), of Clarksville, Va. Both he and his passenger, Jason Snead (38) were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt.

2021 Kia Seltos- driven by Robert Edward Bass (58), of Crestview, Fl. Both he and his wife, Amanda Norton Bass (53) were pronounced dead at the scene. They were wearing their seatbelts.

2016 Jeep Patriot- driven by Jamie Nicole Barfield (40), of Dinwiddie, Va. She was wearing a seatbelt and taken to the hospital for her injuries.

2015 Ford F-250- driven by Austin Shane Sims (22), of North Chesterfield. That vehicle had three passengers; Rojo German (43), Riccardo Osman (53), and Flores Bismark Perez (34). All were wearing seatbelts. Only the passengers were taken to the hospital.

Ford F-350- driven by Ryan Hunter Bullock (37), of Mechanicsville, Va. He was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Freightliner, Michael Collins, was also taken to the hospital following him collapsing at the scene of the crash.

Charges are pending in the crash as it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

