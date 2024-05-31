Fatal crash closes Interstate 85 in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County, Va.

Preliminary information indicates the crash involved a tractor-trailer and multiple other vehicles.

"Northbound traffic is being diverted off Exit 39 (County Road 712; Rawlings). Southbound traffic continues to be diverted off Exit 42 (Route 40; McKenney)," a VDOT spokesperson advised. "Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

This is a developing story. Anyone with information or photos can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.