2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Farmville crash, Virginia State Police say

FARMVILLE, Va. — Two people are badly injured after a crash in Farmville last week, according to the Virginia State Police.

A news release says the crash happened at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at the intersection of Farmville and Abilene roads.

Police said a 2014 Ford Explorer was heading east on Abilene Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2013 Ford F-150. The Ford Explorer ran off the road, hit a 2016 Jeep Compass and continued into a nearby gas station.

As of Monday, two passengers in the Ford Explorer remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the F-150 was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Dawson Wayne Lewis to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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