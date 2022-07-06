HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In Henrico, a family is in shock and sadness following the murder of two women as they tried to move out of their home over the weekend.

Officials say former Henrico Police officer Richard Crowder killed his wife Diane Crowder and stepdaughter Carrie Szaksz on Saturday in their home.

Their aunt and uncle Judy and John Pulley want the community to know how Crowder was moving out trying to escape an abusive situation when she died. Her daughter and movers were also there to help move her when it happened.

“She said, I just want to have some peace. I want to have a peaceful life,” said Pulley.

She told them she was going to leave that day and had been taking things out little by little. She told them Richard Crowder had been allegedly acting crazy and abusive.

Officials said that the day Diane was going to move out, shots rang out from the home. Shots were then fired in and outside the home upon the arrival of police.

Officials said Richard Crowder then barricaded himself inside the home for nine hours as dozens of officials negotiated to eventually get him to surrender.

When police finally got inside the home, they discovered Diane and Carrie dead.

“Pure evil. That’s what he was pure evil,” said John Pulley

The family is now mourning a mother and daughter, two people who they said would do anything for their family, always took the time to care for others and were loving.

They pray the community will learn from their loss.

“Abuse is a terrible thing. Just leave don’t take or go back to get anything,” said Pulley.

Richard Crowder is facing six felony charges. Henrico Courts said they had to bring in an outside judge from Montgomery County on Tuesday for his arraignment due to a conflict of interest as Crowder is a former officer.

The judge ruled to keep him held without bail and appointed him an attorney.

Diane and Carrie are survived by their 18-year-old son/brother and Carrie’s fiancé.

You can donate to support the family here.