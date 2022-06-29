Watch Now
Police: Shooting in Henrico's East End leaves adults seriously injured

The shooting happened at the 2400 block of Apollo Road just before 5 p.m on Wednesday. Police have locked down the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Bloom Lane.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 29, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A shooting in Henrico County on Wednesday afternoon left two adults seriously injured, according to Henrico Police.

Both have been brought to a hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The shooting happened at the 2400 block of Apollo Road just before 5 p.m.

Police have locked down the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Bloom Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers and share what they know.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
