HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man accused of killing two women was due to appear before a judge on Tuesday morning.

However, Richard Crowder, a retired Henrico Police officer, had his first court appearance delayed after several judges recused themselves due to a conflict of interest, according to Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Henrico Police said the bodies of two women were found inside Crowder’s home where a barricade situation took place over nearly nine hours Saturday in an eastern Henrico neighborhood.

Officials said Crowder was taken into custody just before 6:25 p.m. when he walked out of the home while still on the phone with the police.

When officers then entered the home, they discovered the bodies of Diane Crowder of Henrico and Carrie Szaksz of Mechanicsville, according to detectives. Police previously said they believed the standoff was domestic-related.

Crowder was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of malicious shooting.

The courts planned to hold his first appearance as soon as they could locate an available designate judge.

Taylor said she doesn’t know Crowder and her office planned to pursue the case.

Crowder is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail, according to police.

A GoFundMe for the victims set up by their families described the women as selfless and people who helped others.

“One major role they both played was being daily caretakers for their parents/grandparents who have major health issues. They made sure that their family was cared for even while trying to make a new safe life for themselves,” the fundraiser read.

All proceeds will be used for funeral expenses for Carrie and Diane, and Diane’s son, Alex, who has just graduated high school and will be transitioning into adulthood without his mother and sister, according to the family.