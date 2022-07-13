RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond family is calling Tuesday a good day following the news that a Richmond Police officer is being charged in connection to the crash that killed their daughter in April.

Tiara Williams Hill and Steven Hill gathered on Tuesday afternoon at the memorial where their 19-year-old daughter Tracey Williams was killed.

The two held a press conference in response to the news Richmond Police Officer Richard Johnson was indicted in connection to the car collision that took place in South Richmond.

Officials charged Johnson with reckless driving, failure to yield to a right of way and two involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the death of Williams and her boyfriend 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin.

WTVR

“It doesn’t bring her back, but we got answers now that we never knew. We were left in the dark,” said Hill.

The family said they haven’t heard from Richmond Police since April and haven't seen any evidence or video of the crash from police.

However, they said a neighboring company showed them the video of the crash. The family described the video as the officer's vehicle allegedly having no sirens on, failing to yield and allegedly driving at a high speed, which caused the impact of the teens being ejected from the car.

“Please slow down and pay attention. We know you’re trying to get where you’re going but at least yield at the light,” the family pleaded to the police.

Williams would have turned 20 in a couple of weeks, according to the family. They are finding these possible answers and accountability to be an early birthday gift they had been praying for.

They said Williams if she were on earth would be happy following potential justice in her case.

“It doesn’t bring her back, but someone has to be held accountable,” said Williams Hill.

The family intends to keep Williams' memory alive at the site of the crash. They encourage the family in friends to continue to bring flowers, candles and other objects in memory of their daughter.

Richmond Police issued a statement following the Tuesday afternoon indictment, saying the officer involved has been placed on unpaid leave pending the criminal investigation.