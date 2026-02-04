Hanover families juggle work and teaching as schools remain closed after winter storm

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two weeks after a winter storm buried Hanover County roads in snow and ice, families are still adapting to an unexpected reality: their homes have become classrooms.

Anna Mason's house in Hanover has transformed into a learning hub for her two children. Wednesday, Hunter, a first-grader at Kersey Creek Elementary School, worked on drawing assignments while his sister Sydney, a fourth-grader, tackled science lessons.

Each morning follows the same routine for the Mason family: logging into email or the district's parent portal, printing assignments, or completing them online. All the work will be turned in once classrooms reopen.

Mason, who runs her own business, now finds herself juggling lesson plans alongside her professional responsibilities. She anticipates the transition back to school won't be smooth.

"I do feel like it's going to be like the first day of school getting these kids back going again," Mason said.

The extended closure has created a financial strain for families. With Mason's children home full-time, household expenses have increased significantly.

"If it's not a snack then it's a drink, if it's not this then they need something else. It's just been, I would say, up to a difference of $300 to $400 in the last two weeks," Mason said.

While Mason has the flexibility of working from home, she recognizes many parents face more difficult choices.

"One of my friends messaged me and sent me a picture and she's like, 'I had to take my son to work yesterday' because she has to go to work. At this point I'm like, you're right. But if your job doesn't allow that, then what do you do?" Mason said.

She said parents across the area are calling out of work, paying for childcare, or relying on friends to manage another day without school.

The reason for the continued closures remains visible outside Mason's home. Bumpy Hollow Lane remains buried under snow and ice, with Virginia Department of Transportation crews still working to make neighborhoods passable.

Mason finds the situation frustrating but supports prioritizing safety over convenience.

"If we send them to school, and something happens, it's Hanover County's fault. We want safety first. But these roads are still crazy out here," Mason said.

I reached out to Hanover County Public Schools about the condition of school parking and bus lots following the recent winter storm.

Assistant Superintendent Chris Whitley sent a statement that reads in part: "We are truly sensitive to the impact these inclement weather and associated decisions have on our families... Our goal is to have our over 16,500 students return to school as soon as it is safe to do so."

Whitley said that while significant progress has been made at school facilities, which should be accessible by the end of the day, the primary concern remains road conditions.

Hanover schools shared photos of roads from around the county taken by members of the transportation department. The images show many roads are still covered in snow and ice more than a week after the storm.

With Hanover schools officially closed again, families like the Masons will continue to balance work, teaching, and the uncertainty of when students will return to their classrooms.

