Families honor fallen Virginia firefighters at memorial ceremony: 'Thank you for your service'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Families of fallen firefighters and emergency medical service workers gathered at Richmond Raceway Saturday for the Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service.

Eight firefighters were recognized during the 29th annual ceremony for their courage and contributions throughout their careers. Each family received a state flag and a white rose.

The 2026 honorees were:



Leonard J. Archer, Richmond Fire Department

William K. Carter, Newport News Fire Department

Jeremy L. Compton, Christiansburg Volunteer Department

Christopher S. Jones, Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services

Barry W. Maham, Jr., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Robert E. Talbott, Chesterfield Fire and EMS

David A. Thurston, Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Steve A. Weikle, Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue

Among those honored was Newport News Fire Capt. William K. Carter, who died in 2024 after a battle with occupational cancer. His wife, Judy Carter, said she will always remember the way he said goodbye before each shift.

"Before he ever left, he always said he loved me. I always told him and I always told him be safe and come home," Judy Carter said.

She said she will also remember his dedication to making other first responders better.

"He demanded that you knew what you were doing, and he held everyone to a certain standard," Judy Carter said.

Portsmouth Fire Capt. Christopher S. Jones, a 20-year veteran, was also honored. His name has been immortalized on Engine 7, the truck he drove. His wife, Samantha Jones, said his passion for the job never wavered.

"It wasn't just a job, it was a passion for him, he loved to teach. So to see his name on the truck where guys can still talk about him," Jones said. "He was known as 'Jonesy.' He could crack jokes, but they knew when it was time to go and go on a fire that he meant business."

Surrounded by their three sons, Jones said she hopes future generations will understand the impact Jones had on his family and community.

"We have another grandbaby on the way that he will never get to know," she said. "I just hope that my grandchildren will know the impact that he had."

Chesterfield County firefighter Robert E. Talbott was also among those recognized. His sister, Lynn Mulherin, said he had a rare gift that made him exceptional at his job.

"The thing about Robert is that he always brought calm to chaos, and that is such a great trait in a firefighter," Mulherin said.

Mulherin said that even as Talbott fought cancer, he never stopped protecting his county.

"I would always try to keep him out of danger, which is funny because he was really the one that was always keeping others out of danger in a profound way," Mulherin said.

For the families gathered on Saturday, the ceremony was a meaningful reminder that their loved ones are not forgotten.

"They need that support," Carter noted. "Sometimes a simple thank you for your service goes a long way."

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