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Amazon returns reseller Wizard Bins & Auctions opening in Henrico

Wizard Bins Auctions.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Wizard Bins &amp; Auctions is planning to open at 6031 Nine Mile Road.
Wizard Bins Auctions.jpg
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A discount bin-store chain with several locations in Hampton Roads is aiming its wand west for its latest expansion in Virginia. Wizard Bins & Auctions is planning to open in late August or early September at 6031 Nine Mile Road in eastern Henrico, CEO Ben Cawood confirmed this week.

The company sells discounted overstocked items and online returns, which it sources from retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Home Depot. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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