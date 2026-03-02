Some Virginia families fear retaliation after Iran strikes; expert calls domestic terror threat low

RICHMOND, Va. — As federal counterterrorism agencies remain on high alert following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, some Central Virginia families say they are worried about potential retaliatory attacks.

A Department of Homeland Security alert issued after Operation Epic Fury warned agencies to remain vigilant for suspicious activity.

A Richmond Police spokesperson confirmed there are no current threats in the area.

Dr. William Pelfrey, a professor of homeland security and criminal justice at Virginia Commonwealth University, said a large-scale domestic attack is unlikely, but he is watching for potential hate crimes at cultural and religious sites.

"If there were targets that I would pay attention to, they would be temples, connected to Israel or the Jewish people," Pelfrey said. "I think that those might be places where increased security and increased vigilance will be appropriate."

Pelfrey pointed to Iran's limited history of attacks on US soil as a reason for measured concern.

"Iran does not have a long track record of successful domestic attacks here," Pelfrey said. "They do have a long record of successful ballistic attacks in the region but right now I don't see a big threat domestically."

Sommer Anderson was among several Central Virginia residents I spoke with who expressed concern over the strikes. Others declined to go on camera, but shared a common theme of disappointment.

"I was horrified to wake up to the news of the U.S Israeli strikes in Iran. But I wasn't surprised," Anderson said. "I'm concerned for the safety of my [Muslim] neighbors and community members."

While Anderson said she feels safe in her immediate community, large gatherings in nearby cities give her pause.

"I might hesitate to go to large events in D.C right now," Anderson said. "But as far as Richmond and just my local neighborhood I'm not worried at all."

Early Sunday, a gunman killed 2 people and injured 14 others at a bar in Texas. According to the Associated Press, the act is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism after the shooter was wearing a sweatshirt that said "Property of Allah" and another shirt with an Iranian flag design.

Pelfrey said Central Virginia families should continue living their daily lives without fear, but encouraged those with loved ones deployed in the Middle East to stay in close contact, as some American service members have been killed and others injured in the ongoing conflict.

"I wouldn't speculate on how long this will last or how big this will become," Pelfrey said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.