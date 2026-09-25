Virginia's first-ever Fall Free Fishing Days lets everyone fish without a license this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's first-ever Fall Free Fishing Days take place this weekend, Sept. 25–27, giving everyone the opportunity to fish in fresh and saltwater without a fishing license. Facilities use permits will also not be required.

The Department of Wildlife Resources is also lifting restrictions on fishing designated stocked trout waters for the weekend, opening access to more than 2,900 miles of trout streams, along with numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs.

"So grab a friend, bring the family, or introduce someone new to fishing while enjoying the start of fall on Virginia's waters," a DWR spokesperson said.

All fishing regulations remain in effect during the event, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions. DWR fee fishing areas will still require a fee.

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