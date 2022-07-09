CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have made an arrest in a homicide that left one man dead in Chesterfield early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 6800 block of Fairpines Road for a report of a man who had been shot just after 12:50 a.m.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds," Lt. Jack Kilcomons with Chesterfield Police wrote.

Police said 29-year-old Shaquille R. Moseley, of the 2400 block of Warwick Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 33-year-old Michael M. Duncan and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"The investigation indicates that the suspect and Moseley were known to each other," Kilcomons said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 ap

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.