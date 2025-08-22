Residents call for increased police patrols after man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Neighbors are calling for increased police patrols after a man was killed in Chesterfield on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Meadowdale Boulevard just before 10 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Neighbors expressed concern about the violence, noting that crime of this nature is uncommon in their community.

"More cop patrols patrolling the area at night mostly because of what happened," one man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. "I'm not going to be walking around because stuff like this happens... I don't want that to happen to nobody else around here and I don't want that to happen to me."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

