Preschool teacher arrested for child porn; another Chesterfield teacher facing 30 additional charges

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A teacher at a preschool in Chester has been arrested and a Chesterfield middle school teacher is facing additional charges in connection to a child pornography investigation in Colonial Heights, police announced on Friday.

Shaun Jason Adams, 49, a teacher at Elizabeth Davis Middle School, was first charged in July with one count of possession of child pornography. Friday, the Colonial Heights Police Department announced more charges against Adams: 25 counts of felony manufacturing of child pornography and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Police said that detectives were able to identify a second suspect in their investigation. Richard Franklin Troshak III, 33, who works at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy (CECLA) and lives in North Chesterfield, is charged with eight counts of felony manufacturing of child pornography and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.



Troshak was arrested at work on Friday, police said. Adams was arrested on his additional charges at his home in Petersburg.

Both men were taken to Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

After Adams' original arrest in July, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools said he would "not return pending adjudication of the charges" when the new school year started.

A news release was sent Friday sharing a message from CCPS Superintendent Dr. John Murray. It said in part:

"This news is deeply disturbing and strikes at the heart of our responsibility to protect children. I recognize the range of emotions and concerns this raises. The safety and well-being of our students is my highest priority."

Dr. Murray said he directed for both teachers to be immediately terminated with appropriate due process and asked for a joint investigation with Chesterfield police and Child Protective Services. He added that the CCPS Human Resources department will interview each employee at CECLA and share information with police.

CECLA's principal and assistant principal have been placed on leave, according to Dr. Murray's letter.

Dr. Murray also said that the Chesterfield County Police Department has started its investigation and urges anyone with information to contact them immediately.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

