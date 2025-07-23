Chesterfield teacher accused of taking bathroom photo arrested on child porn charge, police say

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Chesterfield teacher accused of taking a photo of a young person in a movie theater bathroom has been arrested on child porn charges, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the Regal Cinemas at Southpark Mall at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a person taking photos of a juvenile inside a restroom, officials with Colonial Heights Police said.

As a result, 49-year-old Shaun Jason Adams of Petersburg was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography

Authorities then executed a search warrant at Adams' home in Petersburg and said additional charges would be forthcoming.

Investigators said Adams is a teacher with Chesterfield County Public Schools and that officers alerted the school system to his arrest.

He is a language arts teacher at Elizabeth Davis Middle School, according to the school's website.

Adams, who is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail, is scheduled for an adjudicatory hearing on Sept. 18, according to online court records.

