Henrico middle schoolers learn communication skills through podcasting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — You might be surprised by who's behind the mics at The Fairfield Studio in Henrico County.

"Our mission is to create experiences that get students together to communicate positively, to listen to each other, to show off the work that they do," said Innovative Learning Coach Nick Lapres.

It's a changing world where information is immediate and reaction is instant. Like here at the Fairfield Middle School podcast.

Lapres said that his students are rising to the occasion, learning about positive communication in this digital tuned-in environment.

"Not only are they learning how to do it themselves, but one of the great things that they do is they teach other students how to do that too," Lapres said.

Presentation requires students to move beyond simply knowing the material, but having the ability to speak and engage with others.

It's helping students like Yalissa Tuckwiller to communicate ideas and share the opinions of others.

"One of the most rewarding things we get out of it, is I get to see students come in here, they get to talk about what they like and their passions," Tuckwiller said.

To help them out and give them something to talk about, they chose the very boring subject — me.

I tried my best to give them advice on interviewing, listening, and tips about journalism and broadcasting.

Lapres hopes that every student leaves his class with better communication skills.

"How do you ask good questions? How do you listen actively? How do you structure a conversation? And these students are the ones leading that with their friends," Lapres said.

Building communication skills, one podcast at a time is building better minds.



