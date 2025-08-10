Deadly hit-and-run in Chesterfield: Woman killed on Hull Street Road as pedestrian deaths rise

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman walking was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Police said the woman was walking along Hull Street Road just after 2 a.m. when a vehicle headed westbound hit her and continued driving. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This fatal crash occurred about two months after another pedestrian was killed a few miles away on the same road.

"This is sad and heartbreaking, because that's a life lost," AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said. "You know someone left behind a mother, a brother, a father, a child or a partner."

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reports that pedestrian crashes represent just 1% of all crashes in the state. However, they account for 17% of all traffic deaths. The agency noted that 75% of these crashes happen in darkness.

So far in 2025, 75 people have died in pedestrian-involved crashes in Virginia. Data showed that 128 people were killed in those types of wrecks in 2024.

Safety experts emphasize that drivers and people walking can take steps to prevent such tragedies. Dean advised drivers to reduce speed in areas where pedestrians are common and to avoid distractions like phones or eating while driving.

"A fraction of a second, things can change so dramatically," Dean said. "Where you cross through regularly and you see pedestrians, in your mind, you should really know that's an area where there's the potential for one to be there — and kind of slowing down."

For pedestrians, Dean recommended using crosswalks, wearing bright or reflective clothing and avoiding crossing between vehicles.

"Never cross in the middle of that street," Dean said. "It's a very, very dangerous place to be."

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police.

Officers said their investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

