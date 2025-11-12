A father is dead. Now sources share new information about 'brutal attack' inside Virginia prison.

GREENSVILLE, Va. — The inmate killed in a "brutal attack" inside Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt early Tuesday morning was described by a family member as the father of a nine-year-old son.

While the inmate's name has not yet been released, that family member told CBS 6 the 42-year-old inmate had ties to Charlottesville, Virginia.

State sources said the attack, which they described as "brutal" may have been preventable with proper staffing levels.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said the incident occurred just after 3 a.m. when an inmate was found on top of their cellmate, who was unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were attempted, and the inmate was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This marks the seventh inmate death at the facility since CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French first reported on concerns over staffing, security and drugs entering the prison in 2023.

Those sources told French those ongoing issues may have contributed to Tuesday's fatal incident.

According to those sources, the prison continues to struggle with severe staffing shortages.

Non-security staff are being required to assist with rounds and inmate checks during the day, while nights remain critically understaffed with most security posts vacant.

French reached out to the Virginia Department of Corrections to inquire about the alleged staffing shortages but have not yet received a response.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

