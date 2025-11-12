Man killed in crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A North Chesterfield man was killed when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Belvidere and Spring streets.

The motorcyclist, identified as Alexander Norton, 21, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The man driving the SUV was not injured and stayed at the scene.

"Investigators determined the rider of the motorcycle disregarded a red signal and attempted to turn left onto South Belvidere Street from Spring Street when the southbound SUV turned left from South Belvidere Street into the intersection of Spring Street where the vehicles collided," police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with more information should call Crash Team Investigator D. Peppel at 804-646-1042 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Alexander Norton to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

