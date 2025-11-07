Seventh gang member charged in Henrico father's murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The last of seven gang members wanted for the home invasion and murder of a Henrico father was arrested and charged last week.

Er'rek Johnterri Love was charged late last week in connection with Earl Young Jr.'s death, completing the arrests of all seven alleged members of the 30 Boys gang believed to be involved in the August 20, 2023 home invasion and murder.

Young, 44, was described by his family as "a community guy" who worked at Lowe's in the east end and was beloved by those who knew him. He was also a father, leaving behind a 19-year-old daughter who has been particularly affected by the case. They said waiting for justice for over two years has been hell.

"This happened on August 20, 2023," said a family member, who asked to remain anonymous. "It was a home invasion. He was taken out of his home and shot in his front yard."

The suspects, all allegedly with ties to the local gang, all fled the scene after the shooting.

Police were able to identify three suspects in the early stages of their investigation using surveillance video from nearby Danville Street. From there, other arrests followed as the case developed.

Four suspects have already been convicted in connection with Young's murder. Three more, including Love, are scheduled to go to trial in March.

"We've learned that they are tied to the 30 Boys gang, some members are documented members in Henrico County and some are just affiliates of the gang," said Young's family member.

Despite their fear, Young's family is asking other parents to be aware about the signs of violence and gang involvement.

"Going forward, to let the public be aware that if they have younger boys to maybe sit down and talk with them and say hey, if you're with some guys going to rob somebody and you wear a mask and guns, more than likely somebody is going to get killed," said Young's family member.

Sources say robbery is believed to be the motive in this homicide investigation.

The case has taken a particularly heavy toll on Young's 19-year-old daughter, who says family members of the suspects have mocked her while leaving court hearings. She claims they have called her father names and chanted the gang's motto, "Rob not jobs."

