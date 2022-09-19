Bond denied for man accused of fleeing from fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond man facing charges for a deadly hit and run crash was denied bond in Chesterfield court on Monday morning.

Monday morning's arraignment of Elvin McCray in Chesterfield District Court lasted only a few minutes but happened in two parts.

McCray is facing three charges related to a crash that happened on September 14 that killed 21-year-old Wade Bibey in the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road.

Bibey was a plumber who worked only a few miles from the crash. His colleagues described him as a "great kid".

Chesterfield Police said while they're still investigating the crash, they believe Bibey was at fault. Despite this, McCray ran from the scene.

McCray turned himself in last Friday and is facing charges of felony hit and run, driving with a revoked license and driving without a commercial driver's license.

In court on Monday, the judge asked McCray if he wanted to hire his own attorney or have one appointed.

McCray, who appeared by video, said it would depend. He said if he got bond, he could keep working and hire an attorney but would need to be appointed one if he remained behind bars.

The judge told McCray he "wouldn't be getting out today" and referenced that he's accused of running away from the scene of this crash and has four failure to appear charges in Powhatan County.

CBS 6 Legal Analyst Todd Stone said considering those allegations, no bond is not surprising.

"The purpose of the bond hearing is to ensure that there's a bond in place if someone's a risk of not coming back to court or they're a risk to society in some way," Stone said.

McCray was then appointed someone from the public defender's office but was called back a few minutes later and told he would get a private practice attorney. The public defenders told the court there was a conflict in this case as one of their employees witnessed the crash.

"It's important that the representation be conflict-free and that it'd be totally above-board

and, you know, not something where he can come back one day and say, well, my lawyer you know wasn't really on my side because, you know, he was a witness in the case," Stone said.

