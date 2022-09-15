Dump truck driver wanted in Chesterfield hit-and-run wreck that killed motorcyclist

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a 46-year-old man they say was driving the dump truck that hit and killed a motorcyclist along Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road just after 6:05 p.m. for a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Wade G. Bibey of the 2900 block of Warfield Ridge Terrace, died at the scene, officers said.
The driver of the dump truck, who was later identified as 46-year-old Elvin D. McCray, ran from the scene, according to police.
McCray, of the 1500 block of Silver Avenue in Richmond, is wanted on warrants for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked and driving without a commercial driver's license in relation to the crash.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the crash is urged to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.