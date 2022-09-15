Dump truck driver wanted in Chesterfield hit-and-run wreck that killed motorcyclist

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a 46-year-old man they say was driving the dump truck that hit and killed a motorcyclist along Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road just after 6:05 p.m. for a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Wade G. Bibey of the 2900 block of Warfield Ridge Terrace, died at the scene, officers said.

Chesterfield Police Elvin D. McCray

The driver of the dump truck, who was later identified as 46-year-old Elvin D. McCray, ran from the scene, according to police.

McCray, of the 1500 block of Silver Avenue in Richmond, is wanted on warrants for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked and driving without a commercial driver's license in relation to the crash.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the crash is urged to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.