Suspect wanted in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run has history of numerous traffic violations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An in-depth look at the suspect's driving record in Wednesday's hit-and-run in Chesterfield shows numerous charges over the years.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, Chesterfield officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road for a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Wade G. Bibey, died at the scene, officers said.

"He was a great employee. Everybody liked him around here," Mike Bates, the plumbing manager at Bradley Mechanical, said.

Bibey worked only a few miles from the crash site with Bradley Mechanical as a plumber for the past four years.

His boss, Mike Bates, said he joined them from the county's tech center and said that Bibey stuck out from the rest of his class in a photograph.

"Every kid in that photograph had all brand new, sparkly boots on. And he had all worn out, dirty boots. I said that's the one I want, right there, because he's a worker. And it turned out I picked the right one," Bates said.

Bates said Bibey's death is a tragedy, not only because of Bibey's loss but because the other driver involved in the crash shouldn't have been allowed to drive.

"Makes you feel sick to your stomach," Bates said.

Taking a look at the criminal history of the other driver

The driver of the dump truck, later identified as Elvin McCray, ran from the scene of the crash, according to police. At this time, the police are still looking for him.

He is wanted for felony hit and run while driving with a revoked license and also for driving a motor vehicle without a commercial driver's license.

According to the Virginia Court's Database, over the past 20-plus years, 46-year-old McCray has been charged with dozens of crimes across Central Virginia, including many traffic violations.

In 2000, McCray was arrested in Chesterfield and was charged with eluding police. He ultimately pleaded guilty to the charge.

In 2012, he was convicted in Richmond of driving with a revoked license and failure to obey a traffic signal. One year later, he was arrested in Henrico and again charged with driving with a revoked license.

He was found guilty of that along with two other infractions.

In 2018, Chesterfield Police charged McCray with drinking while operating a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license for the third time in ten years. However, both charges were set aside.

In 2019, McCray was arrested in Powhatan for again driving with a revoked license and expired registration. Later that year, he was arrested in Chesterfield for drinking while driving with an open container.

McCray was found guilty of that charge. While court records show that he was scheduled to appear in court on the Powhatan charges earlier this year, he ended up being listed as a fugitive.

He was also indicted by a grand jury in Richmond in March and was charged with felony failure to perform construction work. He is scheduled to make a plea in that case next month.