Biker dies after being struck by pickup truck in Chesterfield crash

Posted at 9:12 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 21:12:54-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating after a biker was killed after being hit by a pickup truck.

The crash happened in the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the biker was traveling on Route 10 when they were hit by a Ford F-150. Witnesses said that the biker was moving in and out of traffic when the crash happened.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld until the family is notified.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

