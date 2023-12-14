Watch Now
Man arrested for Chesterfield sexual assault; police think there could be more victims

Posted at 7:26 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 19:26:34-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officers think there may be more victims after a 55-year-old Richmond man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Chesterfield two weeks ago.

Elmer B. Jimenez, of the 2900 block of Montecrest Avenue, knew the victim he sexually assaulted on Nov. 26, according to Chesterfield Police.

Jimenez was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming, officers said.

Sgt. Ruben Sarinana with Chesterfield Police said evidence in the case leads investigators to believe there are more victims.

“This definitely took a lot of guts from her to come forward and get justice,” Sarinan said. “That’s something that we need more of the women involved to come forward so we can put this guy behind bars.”

Sarinana also said it is never too late for victims to come forward.

"The investigation is ongoing," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

