Police ID man killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the 56-year-old man killed in a shooting in Richmond Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the to the 100 block of East 36th Street on the Southside for a person down just after 9:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Edward Wells of Highland Springs unresponsive with "apparent injuries" inside a "structure," Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene and that the Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

No suspect information nor additional details were available when police released the victim's name Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.