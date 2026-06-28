Teen injured in shooting at Henrico apartments, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A young person was seriously injured in a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Edgelawn Circle around 2:25 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to officials with Henrico Police. That is at the Henrico Arms apartments off Darbytown Road.

When police arrived, they found a boy on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

SCENE VIDEO: Teens shot at Henrico apartments

The teen was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

"Detectives within the Criminal Investigations Section are in the early stages of their investigation," officials said.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.