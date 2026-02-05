He's back! Drunk raccoon returns with Valentine's Day merch to help Hanover Animal Shelter

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Al, the beloved "Trashed Panda" that captured hearts nationwide is back with Valentine's Day merchandise. Money raised by the new drunk raccoon merch will benefit Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter.

Al, short for alcohol, became an internet sensation last year after breaking into an ABC Store, drinking alcohol and passing out near the toilet.

The post-Black Friday timing was perfect as the initial wave of drunk raccoon shirt and art quickly became best-selling holiday gifts.

"Thank you to everyone who bought a shirt, shared the story, laughed with us, and helped turn a very drunk raccoon into one of the most successful fundraisers Hanover County has ever seen," the shelter posted on social media. "Every single purchase supports Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter and helps us strengthen training and care for the animals we serve. From the bottom of our chaotic, raccoon-wrangling hearts: thank you."

The new "Love Drunk Raccoon" hoodies come in a variety of colors and are being sold for $41.99. Long-sleeve and short-sleeve shirts are also available for purchase.

Al gained fame after falling through ceiling tiles into the ABC Store's storage room during what appeared to be a post-Black Friday bender.

The intoxicated animal damaged 14 bottles of spirits worth approximately $250 and knocked out security cameras in the process.

Animal Protection Officer Samantha Martin responded to the unusual call and found the raccoon passed out next to the store's toilet.

"Obviously I had to take a picture of that, because that's hilarious," Martin said.

Martin safely transported Al to the shelter, where he sobered up before being released back into the wild.

She checked the raccoon for typical signs of intoxication, including wandering eyes and inability to stand properly.

"Everybody's gone through this," Martin said. "If you drink, or if you have a bad night."

Al's story made national headlines and included a spoof on Saturday Night Live.

